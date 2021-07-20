‘Oh no’, ‘Announce League Two’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to player update

Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 2-0 by West Brom in a friendly this afternoon, with Josh Windass forced off in the first-half through injury.

https://mobile.twitter.com/swfc/status/1417480626362626048

The forward has been impressing in pre-season so far, whilst his importance to the team is clear considering his quality. However, there was bad news for the former Rangers man, as he was replaced in the 42nd minute after pulling up with a complaint.

Of course, it’s too soon to know the full extent of the setback and the Owls fans will be hoping it was a precautionary measure from Darren Moore.

However, it’s not what the team needed as they prepare for their League One opener against Charlton at The Valley on August 7.

There are doubts about Windass’ long-term future with a lot of Championship interest in the player but the support hope he stays, so the injury news did not go down well.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

