‘Oh my word’, ‘Unbelievable’ – These Stoke City fans react as Deadline Day arrival announced

Stoke City have completed the signing of Abdallah Sima on a season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Welcome, Abdallah! 👋 Stoke City have completed their final signing of the summer transfer window with striker Abdallah Sima arriving on a season-long loan.#SCFC 🔴⚪️ — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) August 31, 2021

The striker has joined the Seagulls on a permanent basis from Czech champions Slavia Prague, with the Premier League side instantly loaning him to the Potters.

Whilst his long-term future won’t be in Staffordshire, it still seems like an outstanding bit of business for Michael O’Neill’s men as they have got a player who scored 11 goals in 21 league games last season, whilst he he added four goals in the Europa League, including one as they knocked Leicester City out.

Therefore, there’s a lot of excitement about the 20-year-old Senegal international, with many fans hoping that he will be able to make a big impact on the team as they push for promotion this season.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer news from a section of the support from Twitter…

Been a cracking window & this could be the cherry on top of the cake. #SCFC https://t.co/CdlLEFaeVX — Mozz (@Mozzaa92) August 31, 2021

oh my word what a signing😍😍😍 — Josh🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@SCFCJosh_) August 31, 2021

Brilliant stuff! — Jon Owen (@Jon19861) August 31, 2021

Wow what a beauty 😍 — Sentry Oli (@ItsOliVFX) August 31, 2021

SIMAAAAAAA WHAT A SIGNING — ɢᴇᴏʀɢᴇ (@TyreseSZN26) August 31, 2021