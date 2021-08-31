Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Oh my word’, ‘Unbelievable’ – These Stoke City fans react as Deadline Day arrival announced

Published

1 hour ago

on

Stoke City have completed the signing of Abdallah Sima on a season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The striker has joined the Seagulls on a permanent basis from Czech champions Slavia Prague, with the Premier League side instantly loaning him to the Potters.

Whilst his long-term future won’t be in Staffordshire, it still seems like an outstanding bit of business for Michael O’Neill’s men as they have got a player who scored 11 goals in 21 league games last season, whilst he he added four goals in the Europa League, including one as they knocked Leicester City out.

Therefore, there’s a lot of excitement about the 20-year-old Senegal international, with many fans hoping that he will be able to make a big impact on the team as they push for promotion this season.

