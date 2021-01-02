‘Oh my’ – These Norwich fans react to breaking team news ahead of Barnsley clash

Norwich City will be looking to return to winning ways on Saturday afternoon, as they host Barnsley at Carrow Road.

Having failed to win either their last two games, Daniel Farke’s side will be hopeful of picking up all three points here to reinforce their position at the top of the Championship table in the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Barnsley however, go into the game eighth in the table, just three points off the play-offs after five wins in their last six, meaning this may not be an easy game for the Canaries.

Perhaps with that in mind, Farke has named a side that shows two changes from the one that drew 1-1 with QPR last time out, as first-choice ‘keeper Tim Krul returns from injury in place of Michael McGovern, and Ben Gibson replaces Christoph Zimmermann at centre back.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Norwich fans were keen to have their say on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

brilliant starting 11 happy with this — NCFC Hogsta (@NCFC_Hogsta) January 2, 2021

Oh my👏🏻 — 🔰 Tomas Løver (@TLverr) January 2, 2021

So glad to see @bengibson1993 back in the team! We really have missed him lately! — Matt (@matty6345) January 2, 2021

YESSSSS WHAT A LINE UP — El Mago (@Emilixno17) January 2, 2021

Timmy krul get in there — Tony (@Mightyfifa99) January 2, 2021

Beautiful — Ned Vigor (@Noah03132279) January 2, 2021