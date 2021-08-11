‘Oh my god’, ‘That is naughty’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react to ex-Man United man’s game-changing moment v Salford

It was a dramatic night for Derby County, but one which will live long in the memory for supporters.

The Rams hosted Salford City in the Carabao Cup first round and feared the worst after going 2-0 down after just 14 minutes of the match at Pride Park.

Isaac Hutchinson and Colin Kazim-Richards managed to level the game, before a Josh Morris penalty restored the lead for the League Two club.

Derby needed a moment of magic to get back into the game and boy, was it provided by one of the club’s new signings.

Ravel Morrison has endured a frustrating career so far but got his career with the Rams off to the best possible start after fizzing a free-kick into the top corner of the net to draw the game level at 3-3.

Thankfully for Derby fans they managed to progress to the next round of the competition via a penalty shootout.

While a spot in the second round is clearly worth celebrating, fans couldn’t hide their delight after seeing Morrison’s strike find the back of the net.

Here’s what some supporters have had to say on social media.

Super Ravel 🖤🤍🐏 — Carl Porter (@portercarl1) August 10, 2021

OH MY GOD — Jack Austin (@jacka2004dcfc) August 10, 2021

What an absolutely beautiful strike. — Mister Soco (@MisterSoco) August 10, 2021

I hope its a kick start Ravel needed — Sergee POGBAkov (@sirmelon) August 10, 2021

Oh my god — Lewis (@LewisJubb) August 10, 2021

Proper strike — warrior (@Elevate_____) August 10, 2021

Brilliant strike!! — Dr. Kenneth M. Henrie (@drkenhen) August 10, 2021

That is naughty — Alfie (@tsarmtl27) August 10, 2021