‘Oh my god’ – Many Blackburn Rovers fans react to club announcement

Bradley Dack has committed his future to Blackburn Rovers by signing a new long-term contract extension with the Ewood Park outfit.

It’s stark contrast from this exact day 12 months ago when Dack suffered a serious knee injury against Wigan – penning a new deal which will take him through until the summer of 2023.

Dack has been an outstanding addition for Rovers since joining from Gillingham in 2017, scoring 46 goals in more than 100 appearances in the previous three seasons.

However, the midfielder hasn’t played since sustaining that ACL problem against the Latics, although having made his comeback in a behind closed doors friendly against Sheffield United last month, Dack stepped up his recovery by turning out for Rovers’ Under-23 on Monday night.

Dack’s contract extension is a major boost for Tony Mowbray, who’ll be hoping to have him available for selection in the New Year in a bid to continue their push towards the top-six.

Here’s how the Ewood Park faithful have been reacting to the news of Dack’s new deal:

What a great start to Christmas. Well done Venkys and TM getting this done. Have a great Christmas @BradDacks40 and can’t wait to see back with the boys ! — Robson Green (@RobsonGreen7) December 23, 2020

Oh my god — Rob Crossley (@RobCrossley100) December 23, 2020

Top news. 👍. Now get Ryan signing a long term deal pronto.. 🔵⚪️ — David Strachan (@DavidStrachan85) December 23, 2020

Merry bloody Christmas to you too!! 💙💙💙💙 — Matt McDonough (@mattmadon) December 23, 2020

Best news I’ve heard all year! — Keara McDonough (@KearaMcDonough) December 23, 2020

Yyyyyyyyyeeeeeessssssss Dacky!!!! — Dan Cooper 🖕🏻 (@BeerMunstar) December 23, 2020

Get in 😍😍😍 — DanSchoey99 (@DanSchoey99) December 23, 2020

Best prezzie al get this year 🤤 https://t.co/8pnA9dPqSQ — kal (@Kalimtherover) December 23, 2020

Massive bit of business from the club hopefully will be back playing with the first team in the new year 🔵⚪️ #Rovers https://t.co/Ro0qNEPm0h — Ryan Richardson (@RyanRich757) December 23, 2020