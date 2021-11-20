Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Oh my days’, ‘Wow!’ – These Swansea City fans are delighted at significant player update

Published

3 mins ago

on

Swansea City have confirmed that Matt Grimes has signed a new long-term deal to stay at the club.

The talented midfielder has been a key man for the Welsh side in recent years, but with his previous contract running down, it had been thought that Grimes would depart either in January or on a free in the summer, with Fulham known to be admirers.

However, it was revealed last night that the former Exeter man has committed his future to the Swans.

With Grimes an influential player under Russell Martin and the style of play that he wants to adopt, this is seen as a massive boost for the club, particularly as they look to build for the future with the new boss.

As you would expect, this surprising news went down extremely well with the Swansea support, who are delighted with Grimes and the club for sorting this.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


