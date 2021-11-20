‘Oh my days’, ‘Wow!’ – These Swansea City fans are delighted at significant player update

Swansea City have confirmed that Matt Grimes has signed a new long-term deal to stay at the club.

✍️ Swansea City captain Matt Grimes has signed a new contract with the club that runs until the summer of 2025. 👉 https://t.co/Sb0UrnT4pH pic.twitter.com/4K7HiY4k1k — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) November 19, 2021

The talented midfielder has been a key man for the Welsh side in recent years, but with his previous contract running down, it had been thought that Grimes would depart either in January or on a free in the summer, with Fulham known to be admirers.

However, it was revealed last night that the former Exeter man has committed his future to the Swans.

With Grimes an influential player under Russell Martin and the style of play that he wants to adopt, this is seen as a massive boost for the club, particularly as they look to build for the future with the new boss.

As you would expect, this surprising news went down extremely well with the Swansea support, who are delighted with Grimes and the club for sorting this.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

The 3 best days of my life in reverse order: 3 and 2 are joint – My kids being born No. 1 Matty signing a new contract. Oh my days…. Thank you Matthew 😍@Matt_Grimes8 @SwansOfficial — Chris Eames (@the2econdcoming) November 19, 2021

Wow! I didn’t expect that. Good news plus at least if he does go now we can command a good transfer fee. Win Win — EGANS🧠 (@egansmind) November 19, 2021

YESSS OH KY GOODDD — Jak Morgan (@JakMorgan01) November 19, 2021

The Russell Martin effect ✔ — Andrew Williams (@andywills1019) November 19, 2021

absolute limbs — dylan (@DSEW3LL) November 19, 2021

Statement of intent from player and club. Great stuff 👏 — Nick Phillips 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@nicknongambler) November 19, 2021

Massive! — Matthew Gray (@mgray7) November 19, 2021