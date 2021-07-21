‘Oh my days’, ‘Looked a real talent’ – Plenty of Portsmouth fans react to transfer breakthrough for ex-Championship starlet

Portsmouth have completed a deal to sign Jayden Reid, the club’s official website has confirmed.

The 20-year-old was a free agent after leaving Birmingham City at the end of of last season, meaning that he was free to move to Fratton Park on a free transfer this summer.

After impressing during a trial period at the club Reid has been handed a one-year contract with the option of a further year.

Speaking to Portsmouth’s official website about the deal Danny Cowley said: “Jayden is an exciting young player with a lot of potential. He’s a good dribbler and has pace, athleticism and energy.

“Also, which is important for us, he has a love for the game and it’s been enjoyable working work with him over the past week or so.

“There’s a lot to work with, but also a lot to work on. The main thing for us is that we can see has the attitude of wanting to learn and develop.

“The young players have an infectious enthusiasm and they drive up the standards in training every single day.

“We want that balance of youth and experience to create an environment where everyone’s improving all the time.”

As you’d expect, the deal to sign Jayden Reid has gone down particularly well with the club’s supporters. Here’s what a selection of supporters have to say.

