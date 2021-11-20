‘Oh my days’, ‘Can’t fault than’ – Many Cardiff fans react to surprise line-up for Preston clash

After obtaining four points from a possible nine, Steve Morison has been handed the role of Cardiff City head coach until the end of the season and he now faces his first test in that job against Preston North End.

Originally the manager of the Bluebirds’ under-23 side, former EFL veteran Morison impressed the hierarchy enough to become the permanent successor to Mick McCarthy.

And he signed off his temporary reign in style before the international break with a 2-1 success over Huddersfield Town, with the other point coming in a miraculous comeback against Stoke City.

With his insistence of bringing through youth players into the first-team, Morison’s methods have been welcomed by Bluebirds fans and the style of football has also changed which brought enjoyment against the Terriers a few weeks ago.

Morison did have some selection headaches though for this afternoon’s clash with the Lilywhites at Deepdale with youngsters Isaak Davies and Rubin Colwill impressing off the bench in Cardiff’s last match.

Both of those along with Chanka Zamba are starting in an all-academy front three, but one player who hasn’t made it though is Kieffer Moore, who is missing from the team for undisclosed reasons.

Whilst there’s excitement about so many youngsters playing there’s obvious despair from supporters over the talisman’s absence.

No Kieffer = absolute pain https://t.co/BOhXIec9Lj — Lloyd (@lloydmorgan_17) November 20, 2021

Colwill Davies Zimba, oh my days https://t.co/RVK3KwSnzo — Burnett 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Burnett__27) November 20, 2021

Zimba and Davies up top you love to see it 😍 https://t.co/UmoNWu7cMc — jac willis 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@jacwillisccfc) November 20, 2021

Front 3 made in the academy. Come on! https://t.co/TkxW9b7ajq — Si (@Simon1927) November 20, 2021

We’ve come so far, I love it. Up the Cardiff https://t.co/Cdmrwxp72T — christian (@christiantobz) November 20, 2021

Can’t fault that👏🏻 up the city https://t.co/6kTjh2qtA1 — Jake Thompson (@jake_thompson3) November 20, 2021