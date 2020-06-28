Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United

‘Oh Klichy’, ‘Class’ – These Leeds United fans love message from popular midfielder

Published

2 mins ago

on

Leeds United secured a huge win in the race for automatic promotion as they beat rivals Fulham 3-0 at Elland Road.

Whilst it was a comfortable afternoon in the end, it was an extremely tough first half for the hosts as the Cottagers controlled the play for large spells.

However, the visitors were extremely fortunate to have 11 men on the pitch, with Aleksandar Mitrovic escaping a red card for a vicious elbow on Ben White inside the first two minutes.

The Whites shared a clip of the incident on social media and it brought a response from midfielder Mateusz Klich, who joked that the Leeds centre-back ‘shouldn’t run into his elbow’.

Thankfully for the Yorkshire outfit, the lack of action from the ref didn’t cost the team, so many saw the funny side of Klich’s comment, who is very popular with those on the terraces.

Here we look at some of the reaction…


