It's less than four weeks until Swansea City make the long trip to Middlesbrough to get their Championship campaign underway, and the Jack Army will be hoping for a big week of transfer activity as Luke Williams looks to shape his squad.

Swansea have been linked with a number of players recently, and it appears that the wheels are well and truly in motion for their summer business, and supporters will be hoping for a few transfer announcements to whet the appetite ahead of the upcoming season.

It's clear that the Swans are short in a number of areas of their squad, and they need a number of signings through the doors at the Swansea.com Stadium if they're to be competitive this season.

With this in mind, here are the two dream scenarios Swansea City supporters would love to see this week.

A new striker signing announced

As it stands, Swansea have just Liam Cullen and Mykola Kukharevych as their striker options next season, and the latter played just 27 minutes of league football after Williams' arrival in January, suggesting he doesn't feature in his plans.

This means that Swansea will certainly need to sign at least one striker, and there have been a number of recent links, with the club reportedly targeting two players currently plying their trade in the Scottish Premiership.

South Korean football expert Joel Kim reported that Swansea are interested in Celtic striker Oh Hyeon-gyu, while it has been reported that Swansea have had a bid rejected for St Johnstone man Adama Sidibeh.

It certainly doesn't feel like one or the other when it comes to Swansea's interest in the Scottish-based strikers, with Oh likely to be a regular starter if he were to join, while Sidibeh would likely be an option for squad depth, given his relative inexperience at professional level.

Sidibeh only joined St Johnstone in January after previously featuring for Northern Premier League side Warrington Rylands, so he's perhaps not someone who'd come in and be a regular starter at Championship level.

However, Oh would be, and despite facing competition from Genk, Swansea fans would be absolutely delighted to get that signing over the line.

It's imperative that Swansea sign a striker before their trip to Middlesbrough, and the earlier, the better for Swansea fans.

Jamie Paterson signs a new contract

There are certainly pros and cons to Paterson staying at Swansea, but the majority of the Jack Army would love to see Paterson put pen-to-paper on a new deal in SA1.

The 32-year-old is a free agent following the expiration of his contract at the end of June, and both parties have seemingly been in talks over a new contract for a considerable period of time, but there's still no indication that Paterson will leave the club this summer.

If the price is right, he's certainly worth keeping at the club, and he was actually one of Swansea's best players last season, scoring eight goals and registering six assists in 48 games.

Jamie Paterson's time at Swansea - Transfermarkt Season P G A 2021/22 38 9 9 2022/23 23 0 2 2023/24 48 8 6

The attacking midfielder turns 33 in December, so he's certainly not a youngster, but if the terms were right for a new deal, he'd be good to keep around for another season at least.

Swansea are pretty short when it comes to attacking midfielders, with only Ollie Cooper at the club able to play in that role, so the Jack Army will be hoping that Paterson's long-running saga will come to an end this week, and he puts pen-to-paper on fresh terms at the club.