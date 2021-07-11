Oh how we need them now: Huddersfield Town’s top goalscorer from the last 10 seasons

A poor second-half of the season confined Huddersfield Town to a 20th-placed finish with relegation eventually being rather narrowly escaped.

The arrival of Jordan Rhodes is the only attacking-minded signing to walk through the doors at Huddersfield thus far. The 31-year-old, who is no stranger to the club, signed from Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday, upon their relegation to the third-tier.

Huddersfield’s front-line of Josh Koroma, Isaac Mbenza and Fraizer Campbell did pose problems last year, but Koroma spent much of the season side-lined which was of detriment to the whole team.

At present, the trio are all expected to be integral parts of Carlos Corberan’s attacking plans next season, and with Rhodes also added, there is potential for The Terriers to really kick on.

