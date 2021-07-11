Oh how we need them now: Fulham’s top goalscorers from the last 10 seasons

Fulham will need to start getting their transfer business underway now over the next few weeks having finally sorted out the uncertainty over their managerial situation.

Marco Silva will be needing to identify the right areas of his squad that need addressing and bring in the players that suit the way that he wants to play.

Fulham will also need to replace some of the key players that have left the club since the end of last term as well as the loanees that they had within their squad in the Premier League last term.

Aleksandar Mitrovic’s future has been in doubt this summer at various points but with Scott Parker having left the club he might well stay under Silva.

The Serbia international is going to be a crucial player for them next term, but they will need to find goals from elsewhere as well to earn promotion.

Over the last ten seasons, Fulham have managed to rely on a lot of quality goalscorers in their side that have played a key role in helping them enjoy successful campaigns. Here we take a look at their top scorers from the last 10 seasons…