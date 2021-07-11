Oh how we need them now: Coventry City’s top goalscorers from the last 10 seasons

Coventry City have had their fair share of players that have caught the eye with some impressive performances for the Sky Blues over the years.

Mark Robins’ side have had plenty of ups and downs over the last ten years in particular, as they worked their way back up the Football League.

The Sky Blues are currently playing their football in the Championship, after finishing 16th in the second tier standings in last year’s campaign.

They’re set to get their new league campaign underway against Nottingham Forest on Sunday 8th August, in what is likely to be a tricky test Robins’ men.

We take a look at Coventry City’s top goalscorers from the last TEN seasons.

