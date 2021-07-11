Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Coventry City

Oh how we need them now: Coventry City’s top goalscorers from the last 10 seasons

Published

3 mins ago

on

CLICK TO START GALLERY

Coventry City have had their fair share of players that have caught the eye with some impressive performances for the Sky Blues over the years. 

Mark Robins’ side have had plenty of ups and downs over the last ten years in particular, as they worked their way back up the Football League.

The Sky Blues are currently playing their football in the Championship, after finishing 16th in the second tier standings in last year’s campaign.

They’re set to get their new league campaign underway against Nottingham Forest on Sunday 8th August, in what is likely to be a tricky test Robins’ men.

We take a look at Coventry City’s top goalscorers from the last TEN seasons.

Find out which player kicks us off on the list from the 2011/12 season, on the next page…


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Oh how we need them now: Coventry City’s top goalscorers from the last 10 seasons

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: