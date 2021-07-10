Oh how we need them now: Bristol City’s top goalscorers from the last 10 seasons

Bristol City are yet to sign a replacement for Famara Diedhiou, who left the South West club earlier this summer as a free agent.

Nigel Pearson has suggested that a player will have to be sold for a new striker to arrive at Ashton Gate, in what looks like a blow to their hopes of adding more firepower.

Diedhiou’s final season in Bs3 may have ended disappointingly but he proved his worth over the years – scoring 51 times in his four seasons with the Robins.

With the Senegal international gone, Pearson does still have Andreas Weimann, Nakhi Wells, Chris Martin, and Antoine Semenyo but you feel he could do with a bit more firepower.

The Robins have had some fantastic strikers in the past decade and you feel supporters would love to be able to call upon a few of those next season.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of Bristol City’s top goalscorers from the last 10 seasons…