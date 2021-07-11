Oh how we need them now: Blackburn Rovers’ top goalscorers from the last 10 seasons

The 2021/22 season could be something of a challenging one for Blackburn Rovers.

Despite assembling what had looked to be a strong squad in all positions, last season saw Tony Mowbray’s side fall well short in their attempts to reach a Championship play-off place, eventually finishing 15th in the second-tier standings.

What will have made that rather underwhelming 2020/21 campaign even more disappointing, is the fact that it came despite the spectacular goalscoring exploits of Adam Armstrong, who finished second in the overall Championship scoring charts.

But with Armstrong attracting interest from the Premier League, the task facing Rovers could get even bigger in the coming campaign, if they are unable to hold on to the striker, or find a replacement for him.

So with much focus around Ewood Park currently on goalscorers, we’ve taken a look here, at Blackburn top scorers from each of the past ten seasons, and how their efforts impacted Rovers that particular year.