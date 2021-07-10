Oh how we need them now: AFC Bournemouth’s top goalscorers from the last 10 seasons

AFC Bournemouth are gearing up for a new era in 2021-22 with a new manager in the dugout in the form of Scott Parker.

After an eight-year run in his second stint as the boss of the Cherries, Eddie Howe departed Dean Court last summer following relegation from the Premier League and handed the reins to his assistant Jason Tindall.

That didn’t exactly go according to plan and midway through the season the club parted ways with Tindall, and with seemingly no real plan on who they wanted as a replacement the job was handed to first-team coach Jonathan Woodgate until the end of the season.

Despite results getting better, Woodgate couldn’t get Bournemouth back to the Premier League at the first time of asking and now it’s Parker’s turn to see if he can get the job done.

Taking a look at Bournemouth’s recent seasons, let’s look at their top goalscorer from each of the last 10 campaigns and see who their top goalscorers have been.