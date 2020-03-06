Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town

‘Oh great… another name to pull out of the hat’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to latest player news

Published

1 hour ago

on

Many Ipswich Town fans have reacted to news that winger Danny Rowe has returned to full training.

Paul Lambert’s side have been on a dreadful run of form of late which has seen them drop out of the play-off places into ninth in the League One standings.

Having sat top of the table during February, Ipswich’s drop in form has been quite remarkable given that many saw them as favourites to push for an automatic promotion place.

Poor form from a number of individuals has cost them, but some good news has arrived in that Rowe is closing in on a return to first team action.

Rowe’s last appearances came against Coventry in the FA Cup back in December, before he underwent surgery to resolve a cartilage problem.

Ipswich’s official website revealed the news on Rowe’s pending return, whilst also offering a slight update on Kane Vincent-Young, who is recovering well.

It is unlikely that Rowe could make a return to action this weekend with Ipswich set to face league leaders Coventry, but he could make a return next week.

