‘Oh great… another name to pull out of the hat’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to latest player news

Many Ipswich Town fans have reacted to news that winger Danny Rowe has returned to full training.

Paul Lambert’s side have been on a dreadful run of form of late which has seen them drop out of the play-off places into ninth in the League One standings.

Having sat top of the table during February, Ipswich’s drop in form has been quite remarkable given that many saw them as favourites to push for an automatic promotion place.

Poor form from a number of individuals has cost them, but some good news has arrived in that Rowe is closing in on a return to first team action.

Rowe’s last appearances came against Coventry in the FA Cup back in December, before he underwent surgery to resolve a cartilage problem.

Ipswich’s official website revealed the news on Rowe’s pending return, whilst also offering a slight update on Kane Vincent-Young, who is recovering well.

It is unlikely that Rowe could make a return to action this weekend with Ipswich set to face league leaders Coventry, but he could make a return next week.

Following the news, countless fans reacted via Twitter:

Oh great… another name to pull out of the hat — Maxi Lopez 🚴🏽⚽️🏎 (@MaxiWardley) March 5, 2020

That’s good news I’m sure lambo will chuck him up top and tell holy to ping it at his head #itfc — Simo (@Simo170482) March 5, 2020

Be great to get Danny back fingers crossed Kane will be back Saturday — neil (@neilroadways) March 5, 2020

This isn’t a club statement — Samuel Farnes (@Cyber___10) March 5, 2020

Be great to see him back #itfc — Forever Blue (@Forever__Blue_) March 5, 2020

Is it just me or have we lost the plot since he got injured?????!!!!!!! Rowe for player of the season. — Tim Kirby (@timkirby84) March 5, 2020

We’ll be using him as a target man within a month, with 5 CDMs in behind him — ITFC Blueline (@ITFCBlueline) March 5, 2020

Poor bugger — MattJann (@MattyJann) March 5, 2020