‘Oh god’, ‘Surely not’ – Nottingham Forest transfer update causes a stir among many Derby fans

Nottingham Forest are reportedly keen on Derby County left-back Lee Buchanan, which has caused a stir among fans of the Pride Park outfit.

Wayne Rooney’s squad already looks significantly depleted after a significant number of players at the end of their contracts and due to the transfer embargo.

It seems the Derby boss could now be set to lose Buchanan, who had a breakthrough season in 2020/21 following the departure of Max Lowe.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, the Rams’ East Midlands rivals Forest hold a big interest in the 20-year-old and are keen to bring him to the City Ground in what would be a controversial move.

It is understood that the Reds’ initial bid has been rejected by Derby as it was too low.

With just a year left on his current deal and financial issues causing problems at the club over the past few months, the Rams may feel they have to listen to offers for Buchanan – even if that’s from their fierce local rivals.

Unsurprisingly, the prospect of losing the exciting young defender to Forest has caused a stir among the Pride Park faithful with many supporters taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…

Surely not😣 — Matt Massey🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🐏 (@MattMassey12) July 22, 2021

Give us £15 million you can have him. https://t.co/jNGWo9Y6AO — Lewis (@lewis_everett11) July 22, 2021

Forest can’t afford him. At least 8-10m — James Wright (@jwright_1992) July 22, 2021

😬 — Michael Broadley (@BroadleyMichael) July 22, 2021