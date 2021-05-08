‘Oh dear’, ‘Announce relegation’ – These Derby fans react as line-up announced for crunch clash with Sheffield Wednesday

In what is the biggest game of the whole Championship season, Derby County host Sheffield Wednesday in a match that will see either one team stay up or both head into League One next season.

A struggle was predicted for Wednesday from the start due to their 12-point deduction – which was reduced to six eventually – and after going through three different permanent managers this season they find themselves in the drop zone with one game to play.

As for the Rams though, they would have been expected to move upwards from their mid-table finish last season but it’s been anything but simply for them, with Wayne Rooney trying to clean up the mess that Phillip Cocu left behind.

There’s been some promising moments, however Rooney has failed to arrest the slide of Derby and they need a win to secure their Championship status for next season.

A draw may not be enough as if that happened and Rotherham were to pick up a win away at Cardiff City, then the Millers would survive over the two teams that clash in Derbyshire today.

Rooney has opted to make just one change to the Derby starting line-up and that’s to bring in Patrick Roberts instead of Kamil Jozwiak, and there’s a surprise return to the bench for Curtis Davies after he suffered a nasty achilles injury back in December.

Rams fans have been reacting to the team news on social media – check out some of the reactions.

Roos in goal hahahahahahaa why do you want to go down so bad — DCFC (@DcfcFansTalk) May 8, 2021

So happy to see Davies back involved. Was one our best performers this season before injury. His experience and leadership could potentially be vital today. — Joe Stevenson (@JoeStevensonRam) May 8, 2021

No sibley no Marshall..no jozwiak oh dear … — mickymoo dcfc (@michaelbates8) May 8, 2021

No Jozwiak? He was the best player before being taken off last week. Sigh. #dcfcfans — Ryan Bourne (@MrRBourne) May 8, 2021

Nothing against Kelle but absolutely appalling that Marshall doesn’t start. Clearly an issue! — Chris Baker (@chrisbaker1984) May 8, 2021

Trying to work out why waghorn deserved to be anywhere near they team never mind in the starting line up. — Matt Hunt (@MattHunt99) May 8, 2021

Waghorn and Roos sending us down — DCFC (@DcfcFansTalk) May 8, 2021

and that’s league one — harriet c x (@harriet_dcfc) May 8, 2021

Announce relagation — Bradley Whetton (@WhettonBradley) May 8, 2021