Ogilvie starts: The predicted Portsmouth XI to face Fleetwood

Portsmouth kick off their Sky Bet League One campaign tomorrow as they head north to take on Fleetwood Town at Highbury Stadium.

The first game of the campaign kicks off what will be Danny Cowley’s first full season in charge at Fratton Park and he will be hoping that his side gets off to the best start possible on Saturday afternoon.

Pompey have already been busy in the current transfer market and have brought in the likes of Connor Ogilvie, Shaun Williams, Clark Robertson, Kieron Freeman, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Jayden Reid, Gassan Ahadme, Liam Vincent, Gavin Bazunu and George Hirst from Gillingham, Millwall, Rotherham United, Luton Town, Birmingham City, Norwich City, Bromley, Manchester City and Leicester City respectively.

This means that a very much new look side will be taking to the field this weekend as the South Coast club look to finally get promoted back to the Championship.

Here, we predict how the team could line up against Fleetwood:

It appears that Alex Bass could get the nod ahead of Bazunu between the sticks for Pompey, with the two youngsters currently battling it out for the number one spot.

We expect Ogilvie, Robertson and Freeman to all come into the back four to make their competitive debuts alongside the experienced Sean Raggett.

Whilst in midfield it is expected that both Williams and Tunnicliffe will act as a double pivot as they also make their Portsmouth bows after arriving this summer.

The club have been able to hold onto star player Ronan Curtis so far in the window and it appears likely that he will start on the left hand side of the attacking midfield three, with Marcus Harness acting as a number ten whilst Reeco Hackett-Fairchild takes up a position on the right after impressing in pre-season.

While lastly, striker John Marquis is expected to lead the line as a lone frontman after hitting double figures last term.