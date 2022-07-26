Ogbeta, White, Martin transfer admission: The latest Swansea City news headlines you might have missed

There has already been some significant business done by Swansea City during this summer’s transfer window.

Joe Allen has completed a long-awaited return to the club, while the likes of Nathan Wood, Harry Darling and Matthew Sorinola have also linked up with Russell Martin’s side.

However, there is still plenty more deals to be done involving the club, before the window closes in little over a month’s time.

As a result, it is no surprise to see there is still plenty of news around the Swans emerging, as the transfer window heats up.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the latest Swansea City stories to have broken, right here.

Ogbeta on his way

It has been a frustrating time for Nathanael Ogbeta since he joined Swansea from Shrewsbury back in January, and it seems he could be on the move again soon.

The left-back has been restricted to just two first-team appearances for the Swans, and it has been reported by Wales Online, that the 21-year-old is not in the club’s plans for the coming campaign.

Ogbeta has apparently already turned down moves to three other teams, but is still thought to be attracting interest from clubs in both England and Scotland, with a move now seemingly on the cards.

Harvey White targeted

In terms of incomings, one player who could potentially be on his way to Swansea this summer, is Tottenham’s Harvey White.

Reports from Football Insider have claimed that the Swans are working on a deal for the 20-year-old, who has found himself on the fringes of Spurs’ first-team squad recently, and who previously enjoyed a loan spell in League One with Portsmouth.

It is thought that Spurs have yet to decide whether or not to let the midfielder go this summer, while it is also suggested that Swansea could face competition from other clubs in the EFL if they are to secure his services.

Martin hints at selling to buy

While Swansea have already made some first-team signings this summer, it seems that any more potential incomings are on hold for the time being.

Speaking to Wales Online, manager Russell Martin admitted that there are still certain positions of the squad that needs to be strengthened before the window closes.

However, the Swans boss went on to reveal that from a financial perspective, the club will need to players to depart, before they can complete deals for others to come in and fill those voids that there currently are in the squad.