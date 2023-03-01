Ogbene joins on a free: 3 potential Millwall transfer developments that would excite supporters

Millwall will be hoping to extend their current unbeaten run in the Championship to five games this weekend by securing a positive result in their showdown with Norwich City.

The Lions were forced to settle for a point last night at Kenilworth Road in their clash with Luton Town.

Millwall raced into a two-goal lead thanks to efforts from Zian Flemming and Tom Bradshaw.

Luton pulled a goal back via a strike from Elijah Adebayo before Luke Berry levelled proceedings in the closing stages of the game.

Currently fifth in the second-tier standings, Millwall know that they will have to maintain their consistency over the course of the coming months in order to secure a place in the play-offs.

Regardless of what division the club finds themselves in later this year, the Lions are expected to be involved in a reasonable amount of transfer activity this summer.

Here, we have decided to take a look at three potential Millwall transfer developments that would excite the club’s supporters…

Millwall make a fresh approach for Chiedozie Ogbene

As per a report from WalesOnline in January, Millwall had a bid rejected by Rotherham United for Chiedozie Ogbene.

It is also understood that the Millers opted to knock back a bid from Swansea City for the Republic of Ireland international.

When you consider that Ogbene has produced a number of impressive performances for Rotherham this season, it would not be at all surprising if Millwall decide to make a fresh approach for him this summer.

With Ogbene’s contract at Rotherham set to expire following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign, Millwall could sign him on a free transfer which would be a great bit of business by the club.

Ogbene has shown during the current campaign that he is capable of competing in the Championship as he has scored seven goals and has provided two assists for his team-mates at this level.

Oliver Burke joins on a permanent deal

Millwall fans will also get excited if the club are able to seal a permanent deal for Oliver Burke.

Since sealing a return to the club on a temporary basis from Werder Bremen, the 25-year-old has shown some real signs of promise for the Lions.

After scoring in Millwall’s win over Queens Park Rangers, Burke went on to provide an assist for Tom Bradshaw in the club’s recent clash with Sheffield United.

If Burke continues to deliver the goods in an attacking sense between now and the end of the season, he may be able to convince Millwall to sign him on a full-time basis.

Callum Styles also makes a permanent switch

Signed on loan from Barnsley last year, Callum Styles managed to produce a number of assured displays for the club before suffering a quad injury last month.

Due to the severity of this issue, Styles may have already played the last game of his temporary spell as he is not set to be available for selection again until May.

Utilised in a host of different positions by Rowett, Styles’ versatility could prove to be an asset to the club if they opt to sign him on a permanent deal this summer.

However, with Styles’ contract at Barnsley set to run until 2025, Millwall know that they will have to submit a sizeable offer in order to convince the League One side to part ways with the Hungary international.

