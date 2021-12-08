Offloading full-back should be on Steve Cooper’s list of Nottingham Forest priorities: Opinion

Nottingham Forest announced yesterday that Jayden Richardson had joined Notts County on a one-month loan deal and the departure of another of their full-backs should be on Steve Cooper’s list of priorities for the January transfer window.

It’s easy to forget that Carl Jenkinson is still at the East Midlands club, such has been the length of his absence from the side.

The 29-year-old has not featured for the Reds since the 5-1 FA Cup defeat to Swansea City in January and doesn’t seem to be in the plans of the coach that orchestrated that hammering, who is now in charge of the Reds.

Middlesbrough may well recall Djed Spence in the upcoming window but it’s hard to make any sort of argument that Cooper should look to bring Jenkinson back in from the cold as a response.

There is optimism that Jordi Osei-Tutu will be back fit soon while Forest also have Tunisia international Mohamed Dräger.

Even if they didn’t have those options, Jenkinson would unlikely be the answer and so getting him off the wage bill as soon as possible is the most sensible next step.

As per Salary Sport, the former Arsenal defender is on £22,000 per week at the City Ground – making him the second-highest earner at the club behind only Lewis Grabban.

That currently looks like a colossal waste of money and is space on the wage budget that could be better spent helping Cooper shape his squad in what is his first window as Forest boss.

The Reds are unlikely to find a club that will take on that sort of salary but they should still be trying to find a solution to the problem ahead of the January window.

Jenkinson is evidence of the club’s questionable transfer strategy in previous windows and getting rid of him would help Forest move forward under Cooper and Dane Murphy.