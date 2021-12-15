‘Offers something different’ – Nottingham Forest eyeing transfer for Aston Villa player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are setting their sights on Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis, as per a tweet from John Percy of The Telegraph.

The same tweet suggests that the Reds are also monitoring the progress of Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, with the 20-year-old impressing within the ranks at Arsenal and at youth level with England.

Davis emerged as a target at Stoke City during the summer, but the Potters were unable to strike a deal with Aston Villa for the frontman’s services.

Davis has played just 11 minutes of Premier League football this season, adding appearances and goals in the EFL Trophy and for the club’s U23s.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared this thoughts on this potential deal…

Chris Thorpe

I think he would be a decent option for them, mainly because he offers something different to what they already have in general.

He possesses more of an aerial threat than both Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor and is someone that Steve Cooper could greatly improve.

I would say that Forest do need another option up top as sometimes the opposition can sit deeper, often restricting the space in behind for their other forward options to exploits.

Davis would give them a more direct outlet and would give the opposing defenders something different to think about.

This move would tick a lot of boxes for the Reds.

George Dagless

It might be worth a shot.

I think there is a spot for another striker to come into Forest and make a difference and I think Davis offers something a little different to the options the Reds currently have in that final third.

He’ll be itching to be playing more than he is because he’s a player with talent but one that just hasn’t been given too much game time at Villa in recent seasons.

He still has lots to learn and room to grow but is of an age where he really needs to be playing now and I think that would motivate him to really take the bull by the horns at Forest, which could work well for the club.

Ned Holmes

This looks like it would be a smart bit of business for Forest and likely a move that works for all three parties.

There was talk of Steven Gerrard being a big fan of Keinan Davis but he’s not yet featured under the new manager and so it makes sense for him to go out on loan.

Lyle Taylor has been far from convincing this term and Lewis Grabban is not getting any younger, so drafting in some more forward firepower in January is a must if Forest want to finish higher than mid-table.

Davis is likely to be hungry to impress while his dynamism will offer Steve Cooper something slightly different from what he gets from Grabban.

Folarin Balogun would still be my top choice if I were Forest but the Villa man is not far behind.