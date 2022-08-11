“Offers something different” – Burnley reportedly eyeing Rangers transfer bid: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley are eyeing a bid for Rangers forward Fashion Sakala, it has emerged.

As per reports north of the border yesterday, via the Scottish Daily Express, Rangers are ready to offer the Scottish giants £3 million pounds for the 25-year-old.

Vincent Kompany is reportedly looking for further reinforcements in his attack, with the club having already brought in ten new arrivals so far this summer.

Nathan Tella is set to be the eleventh of those, with the Southampton winger reportedly undergoing a medical with the club and set to join on loan.

With all of the above in mind, we asked our FLW writers for their thoughts on Sakala being linked with a move to Turf Moor.

Ned Holmes

Centre-forward is a position that Burnley should look to strengthen before the summer window closes and Fashion Sakala looks an interesting option.

He certainly offers something different from Ashley Barnes as it’s his clever movement and darting runs that have helped him have success at KV Oostende and Rangers.

While he is strong off both feet, Sakala is not a lethal finisher and his composure in front of goal has been questioned in the past but his goalscoring record in his final season in Belgium – 16 goals in 34 games – and at Ibrox – a goal every 182 minutes – should not be sniffed at.

He likes to be involved with build-up play, which should mean he’s suited to the pass-heavy style Vincent Kompany is looking to implement at Turf Moor

For me, a more natural finisher could be a better fit but I do think signing Sakala could end up being a fantastic bit of business – particularly given he looks out of favour north of the border.

25

1 of 25 WHAT YEAR WERE BURNLEY FOUNDED? 1882 1892

Josh Cole

This could be a clever bit of business by Burnley if they are able to convince Sakala to make the switch to Turf Moor.

The Rangers forward produced a number of impressive performances during the previous campaign as he provided 19 direct goal contributions in all competitions.

Having recently parted ways with Matej Vydra and Wout Weghorst, Burnley will need to bolster their attacking options in order to provide competition for Ashley Barnes and Jay Rodriguez.

Taking this into consideration, Sakala could be a good fit for the Clarets as he will be confident in his ability to make a difference in the Championship.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

As per the Scottish Daily Express report, Fashion Sakala has expressed frustration at playing out wide under Giovanni van Bronckhorst at Ibrox.

As such, a move to Burnley could appeal, given it would more than likely give him the chance to play through the middle once again.

Burnley are desperately lacking for options in the striking department following the departures of the likes of Wout Weghorst and Matej Vydra earlier this summer, and their lack of cutting edge has been evident in both of their Championship outings so far.

For £3 million, the reported fee Burnley are willing to spend on Sakala, this could be a shrewd bit of business for the Clarets, although it remains to be seen whether or not Rangers have any interest in letting their man go.

Indeed, with three years remaining on his current contract, Rangers are in a strong position to command whatever fee they desire this summer.