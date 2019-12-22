‘Offers nothing’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to 27-y/o’s weekend performance

Chema Rodriguez has been heavily linked with a move away from Nottingham Forest in recent times, but the defender started in the 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

The 27-year-old signed for the Reds in the summer, arriving on a two-year deal from La Liga side Levante, but he has since found game time hard to come by under Sabri Lamouchi.

Before the weekend, Chema had made only two Championship appearances for Forest as well as making a further three appearances in the Carabao Cup.

Reports from Diario de Almeria claimed that Chema was closing in on a move away from the City Ground, with talks ahead of a move to Almeria at an “advanced” stage.

But on Saturday, Chema started at left-back for Forest as they crashed to another disappointing defeat, losing 2-1 to Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Can you get 14 out of 14 on this Forest quiz?

1 of 14 What colour away shirt did Nottingham Forest have in the 2016/2017? Black Red Yellow Blue

Goals from Christopher Schindler and Steve Mounie helped secure the win for the Terriers, despite Joe Worrall’s late header restoring belief amongst the visitors.

Chema looked solid in defence but struggled to show any real signs of danger when going forward, which is perhaps to be expected from a natural centre-half.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ thoughts on his performance…

Frustrating again this afternoon, Watson needs a rest, Chema offers nothing attacking wise as LB (crossing was woeful), Silva had a stinker, toothless again until we upped the tempo late on. Unlucky to not get a point, 2 very poor goals conceded #nffc — Dan Turner (@dan__turner) December 21, 2019

Weak defense once again, that's worrying. Attack got better but definitely need a couple new players upfront on January. And Chema can't play left back when you need to bring him to attacking positions — Seminare (@alienduc3) December 21, 2019

Chema > Robinson — jake (@__jdNFFC) December 21, 2019

Centre back in not being a good cross of the ball shocker? — Danny Green (@dannygreensport) December 21, 2019

Our crossing, as a team, seems to have been poor for quite a while now — Shaun (@aryan86) December 21, 2019

Out of the blue, Chema. What next? Bostock to start? — TS (@Official_GO180) December 22, 2019

Good to see Chema get a game and have Sow back #nffc https://t.co/Jex7VHXchz — Adam Sliwinski (@sliwo1) December 21, 2019

Chema in for Robinson great call.

Been poor and cost us the win against Middlesbrough.

Great to see Sow back.

Figs had done nothing to be dropped in the first place.

Reaction needed. Come on!!!#nffc https://t.co/ycyOPx8C60 — DNOnMAZ9 (@DNOnMAZ9) December 21, 2019

Reds in talks to sell Chema….yeah sure….🤣#nffc — Luke Hawksley (@Hawks8912) December 21, 2019