Nottingham Forest

‘Offers nothing’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to 27-y/o’s weekend performance

Published

1 min ago

on

Chema Rodriguez has been heavily linked with a move away from Nottingham Forest in recent times, but the defender started in the 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

The 27-year-old signed for the Reds in the summer, arriving on a two-year deal from La Liga side Levante, but he has since found game time hard to come by under Sabri Lamouchi.

Before the weekend, Chema had made only two Championship appearances for Forest as well as making a further three appearances in the Carabao Cup.

Reports from Diario de Almeria claimed that Chema was closing in on a move away from the City Ground, with talks ahead of a move to Almeria at an “advanced” stage.

But on Saturday, Chema started at left-back for Forest as they crashed to another disappointing defeat, losing 2-1 to Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Goals from Christopher Schindler and Steve Mounie helped secure the win for the Terriers, despite Joe Worrall’s late header restoring belief amongst the visitors.

Chema looked solid in defence but struggled to show any real signs of danger when going forward, which is perhaps to be expected from a natural centre-half.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ thoughts on his performance…


