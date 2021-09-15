‘Offers nothing’, ‘Headless chicken’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans lament player’s performance against Middlesbrough

Nothing seems to be changing at Nottingham Forest right now as they made it seven league games without a victory after a defeat to Middlesbrough.

Fans were hoping it would be the night that Chris Hughton could finally guide the Reds to a first league win of the campaign, but they slipped yet again to a 2-0 loss on home soil.

Forest more than held their own until the Teessiders opened the scoring on 24 minutes through Slovenian striker Andraz Sporar who was starting his first game for the club – how Forest could have done with a clinical striker like that on the pitch.

The lead was doubled with 18 minutes of the match to go through Onel Hernandez who capitalised on a mistake from Ethan Horvath to secure the three points for Neil Warnock’s side.

There were a whole host of poor performances from a Forest standpoint, and they included Lyle Taylor’s who is not enamouring himself very well to fans at this moment in time.

Taylor has scored just once this season so far and the desperation for a new striker at the club based on his performance this evening is evident – check out what supporters have been saying on his match.

#nffc Taylor is the worst striker I’ve seen at Forest ever absolutely useless running round does not make you a footballer — James Jordan (@jjfizz) September 15, 2021

#nffc lets see what Silva can offer, Taylor offers nothing — Footy_Shack_Media (@footy_shack) September 15, 2021

Lyle Taylor can't hold up the ball to save his life. Just bounces off him every time. #nffc — Sam (@samparknj) September 15, 2021

Taylor is the personification of the headless chicken.

He just offers nothing except for ‘running at the keeper for back passes’ and ‘moaning about every tackle expecting a free kick’#NFFC — Gary-Baldy (@funkstarphil) September 15, 2021

I've tried to have some patience with Lyle Taylor, but he's not a Championship striker or anything even close. #NFFC — Ash Radford (@AWRads94) September 15, 2021

Lyle Taylor is the kind of striker teams who are relegated have. #nffc — TheBoxingWriter (@TheBoxingWriter) September 15, 2021

Why is he picking Taylor every week, when he is so poor!!!!!! — Glen E (@GlenElvidge) September 15, 2021

I’ve seen some very bad players play for #NFFC but Lyle Taylor is def one of the worse — Liam Handley (@Liam_Handl) September 15, 2021

Any youth player would give more than Taylor out there …. My word he's a charlatan ! #nffc — Conor McKeever (@conorjmckeever) September 15, 2021