Nottingham Forest

‘Offers nothing’, ‘Headless chicken’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans lament player’s performance against Middlesbrough

Published

9 mins ago

on

Nothing seems to be changing at Nottingham Forest right now as they made it seven league games without a victory after a defeat to Middlesbrough.

Fans were hoping it would be the night that Chris Hughton could finally guide the Reds to a first league win of the campaign, but they slipped yet again to a 2-0 loss on home soil.

Forest more than held their own until the Teessiders opened the scoring on 24 minutes through Slovenian striker Andraz Sporar who was starting his first game for the club – how Forest could have done with a clinical striker like that on the pitch.

The lead was doubled with 18 minutes of the match to go through Onel Hernandez who capitalised on a mistake from Ethan Horvath to secure the three points for Neil Warnock’s side.

There were a whole host of poor performances from a Forest standpoint, and they included Lyle Taylor’s who is not enamouring himself very well to fans at this moment in time.

Taylor has scored just once this season so far and the desperation for a new striker at the club based on his performance this evening is evident – check out what supporters have been saying on his match.


