Offers made to Celtic and Nottingham Forest target with Sunderland in talks

Sunderland reportedly remain in talks with in-demand striker Charlie Wyke but he has received alternative offers amid links to Celtic, Nottingham Forest, and Middlesbrough.

Wyke scored 30 times for the Black Cats last season as he helped them reach the League One play-off semi-final.

Sunderland’s number nine is out of contract this summer and has been linked with a string of clubs, including Celtic, Forest, and Middlesbrough – with the latter understood to be keen to sign teammate Denver Hume as well.

According to the Northern Echo, Wyke remains in talks with the Black Cats about a new deal but has received offers from elsewhere and the likelihood of him staying on at the Stadium of Light is unclear.

The report claims that the same can be said for Hume, Aiden McGeady, and Luke O’Nien – with talks still opens with the trio despite offers from other clubs.

Sunderland are facing a fourth-consecutive season in League One after Lincoln City knocked them out of the play-offs at the semi-final stage.

21 things every Sunderland fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 What year was the club founded? 1877 1878 1879 1880

The Verdict

In what is Lee Johnson’s first summer in charge at Sunderland and the first transfer window since Kyril Louis-Dreyfus’ takeover, the North East club losing four key players – including their top scorer – would be a frustrating blow.

You’ve got to question the previous management for allowing the contract situation to get to this position, with the Black Cats now at risk of losing them for nothing.

It’s no huge surprise that Wyke’s been offered a deal from elsewhere but it does confirm that on the back of his 30-goal season the reports of clubs circling are true.

Given he’s never played above League One level before, you feel the prospect of a move up the EFL or to a huge club like Celtic could be too much for the 28-year-old to resist.