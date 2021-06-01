Offers made as Middlesbrough, QPR, Coventry City and Reading make move for 16-goal EFL hotshot

Middlesbrough have joined the race to sign Chuks Aneke, according to reports from Teamtalk.

The Charlton Athletic forward has enjoyed a wonderful season in League One after scoring 16 goals for the Addicks in a frustrating campaign for the club.

With Nigel Adkins’ side missing out on promotion to the Championship it means that they could be powerless to keeping their best players, with the 27-year-old falling into that category.

As such, clubs in the second tier appear to be circling with Teamtalk reporting that half a dozen Championship are chasing his signature.

They include Middlesbrough, Bristol City, Reading, Queens Park Rangers and Coventry City.

Aneke is set to become a free agent in the coming weeks after rejecting an offer from Charlton Athletic, meaning that he’ll be available to move for absolutely nothing.

Clubs in America and Scotland are also said to be keen, however the forward is prioritising a move to the Championship as he looks to kick on in the English system.

The verdict

This is going to be an interesting one to keep an eye on.

Chuks Aneke is a player who has really impressed in League One and so it’s no surprise that clubs in the Championship are so determined to wrap up a deal for him.

The 27-year-old is in his prime years so you can’t begrudge him the chance to challenge himself in the second tier, even if it will leave a bitter taste in Charlton mouths.

However with so many clubs after him it’ll be very interesting to see where he ends up.