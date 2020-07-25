Offers arrive for Leeds player as he reveals exit is likely

Leeds United youngster Mateusz Bogusz has revealed that he is definitely going to leave the club this summer on loan, as quoted by Polish broadcaster TVP Sport.

The Whites are heading back to the Premier League and, naturally, supporters of the club are excited to see who they might sign to add to their squad.

That said, then, some of the younger players at the club could now be farmed out on loan to avoid their development getting halted and Bogusz has revealed that he already has offers on the table for a loan move away from Elland Road.

He said:

“I wanted to go on loan this season, but Bielsa didn’t let anyone go. Now I will be gone 100 per cent, we’ve already talked about it. First I will sign a new contract and then I will go on loan.

“I have various offers, but I have to deal with the club because they said they won’t let me anywhere. I don’t know yet whether the Championship or to another country. I think that in days I will know where I will go.”

The Verdict

Leeds have got plenty of bright young players coming through but it seems likely that they are going to be pushing themselves to get more senior stars arriving this summer.

That said, the younger players will see less of a chance to play next season and, therefore, loan deals away for them would make sense.

Where Bogusz ends up remains to be seen, but it sounds as though he has got plenty of options awaiting him at the moment and now it is all about him making the right choice to ensure he continues his development.