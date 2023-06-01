Offers are anticipated for Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk this summer, according to a report from The Athletic.

The Whites are preparing for life in the Championship after they were relegated from the Premier League on the final day of the 2022/23 campaign.

It looks likely to be a summer of significant change at Elland Road - with owner Andrea Radrizanni expected to sell to US buyers, a change in the dugout likely, and the future of a large chunk of the squad uncertain.

Leeds United's Pascal Struijk stance

One of the players that could be on the move this summer is Struijk.

According to The Athletic, Leeds are anticipating offers for the Dutch defenders after their relegation to the Championship.

Struijk is a centre-back by trade but has been used as something of a utility player at Elland Road over the past few seasons - featuring as a left-back and in defensive midfield as well.

The 23-year-old joined Leeds from the Ajax academy in 2020 and has gone on to make 96 appearances for the Yorkshire club, including making 31 appearances last season.

Premier League interest in Pascal Struijk

It seems Struijk has top flight suitors.

A report from Tutto Mercado Sport in late May claimed that clubs from the Premier League and elsewhere in Europe will be interested in the Dutchman despite his lengthy Leeds contract.

That's not a huge surprise given he didn't look particularly out of place in the top flight, clearly has a bright future ahead of him, and has been around the Netherlands squad already.

Pascal Struijk's Leeds United contract

Struijk was handed a long-term extension in December 2022, which is due to keep him under contract at the Yorkshire club until the summer of 2027.

With four years still left to run on his deal, Leeds should be able to demand a good fee for the 23-year-old if the expected offers do come in.

Cashing in on one of the club's bright young defenders may not be a particularly popular move but it could give the manager, whoever that is, funds to invest in the squad ahead of the 2023/24 Championship campaign.

Returning to the Premier League or heading to a top European league would likely be tempting for Struijk but the Whites may be able to convince him that Elland Road is the best place for him - particularly if they can guarantee him regular minutes.