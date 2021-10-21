‘Offers absolutely nothing’ – West Brom man comes in for criticism from fans following Swansea defeat

West Bromwich Albion ground out a win at the weekend against local rivals Birmingham City, but they could not replicate that success on the road against Swansea City last night.

There would have been much positivity after the first minute of play at the Liberty Stadium as Karlan Grant continued his good record in-front of goal, firing home from close range to give Albion the lead very early on.

Valerien Ismael’s side went into the break a goal to the good but just after the hour mark their back-line was breached thanks to in-form Dutchman Joel Piroe, who slotted home his seventh Championship goal of the season.

And the comeback from Russell Martin’s team was completed late on when Jamie Paterson turned Kyle Bartley inside-out before firing home beyond Sam Johnstone.

It was another disappointing night on the road for the Baggies and it allowed Fulham to leapfrog them into second position, and one man did not impress supporters when he came off the bench in the second half.

Jordan Hugill was the man signed on loan in the summer to be West Brom’s big focal point in attack as part of Ismael’s direct style, but nine games in and he is yet to find the back of the net yet.

His performance last night did nothing to convince Baggies fans of his abilities and they were reacting to the striker’s showing on social media.

Dont wanna get on his back but hear me out – Jordan Hugill isnt as good as Hal Robson-Kanu 🤐 #wba — Sarah 💜 (@sarah_WBAx) October 20, 2021

Seems a nice chap, but Hugill offers absolutely nothing #wba — Sam Taylor (@ouestlesamuel) October 20, 2021

Genuinely, what does Hugill actually offer? — Hannah Taylor (@hannahtaylorx_) October 20, 2021

Jordan Hugill has got to be right up there with the worst strikers we’ve ever had and we’ve had a few #WBA — KJ 💙 (@KJ_93x) October 20, 2021

Hugill is dreadful – how did Moyes sign him to play in the premier league?! — Hashtag Trend (@IamTils) October 20, 2021

Seems like a great bloke, but what does Hugill actually offer? No goal threat, doesn't hold the ball up? #wba — John (@YouBaggies) October 20, 2021

Honestly never thought I'd see a poorer striker than HRK for us, but oh dear. Sorry but can not see what hugill brings to us. Not just him we were utter garbage (again) today 😟 — Carl Sawyer (@baggiecarl) October 20, 2021