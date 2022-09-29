“Offers a real attacking threat” – Sheffield United fan pundit identifies his preferred wing-back

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United will be looking to build upon their superb start to the season by securing a positive result in their showdown with Birmingham City this weekend.

Currently top of the Championship standings, the Blades have already illustrated during the current campaign that they are capable of outclassing their opponents on a regular basis.

One of the individuals who is not expected to be involved on Saturday is Max Lowe.

Loaned out to Nottingham Forest last season, Lowe achieved promotion at the City Ground before returning to Bramall Lane.

After initially making a slow start to the current term, the 25-year-old stepped up his performance levels before suffering a hamstring injury earlier this month.

As well as scoring for the Blades in their victory over Sunderland, Lowe managed to provide assists for his team-mates in their clashes with Reading and Hull City.

In the absence of Lowe, Rhys Norrington-Davies has featured in the left wing-back role.

Enda Stevens and Ben Osborn are also capable of delivering the goods in this particular position.

Making reference to this area of the pitch, FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit Owaine Wyse has named Lowe as his preferred left wing-back option.

Speaking to FLW, Wyse said: “I think it’s probably Max Lowe.

“After a shaky start to this season off the bench against Watford, he really picked up and he offers a real attacking threat down that left-hand side.

“I think his delivery is the best out of the three options and he’s shown that with a goal and two assists this year.

“Defensively, I think Rhys Norrington-Davies is the strongest.

“However, his final ball in can be lacking slightly at times.

“However, he has been excellent since moving to left centre-back and he’s really made that position his own so possibly that is his best position.

“Enda, he is extremely dependable, he has been the same since he’s joined really.

“He reads the game extremely well, he also understands the system we play and he is positioned very well.

“But to start at wing-back I would probably pick Max Lowe.”

The Verdict

Although the Blades are certainly not short of options in this area, they have unfortunately been hampered by injuries this season.

Paul Heckingbottom will be hoping that Lowe is able to make a swift recovery as the defender is more than capable of delivering the goods at this level.

As well as providing an attacking threat, Lowe has made 3.9 tackles and 1.9 interceptions per game in the Championship this season.

Currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.36 at this level, the former Derby County man will be confident in his ability to play a key role in the Blades’ push for promotion when he returns to full fitness.