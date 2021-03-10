‘Offers a dynamic solution for Paunovic’ – Reading emerge as suitors for Sheffield Wednesday man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Reading are monitoring Kadeem Harris’ situation at Sheffield Wednesday and may look to sign him on a free transfer in the summer, according to The Telegraph.

The winger is out of contract at the end of the season and his future is uncertain, with four Championship clubs eyeing him closely.

The Telegraph has reported that Reading, Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Watford are all keeping tabs on Harris and may look to sign him if he becomes a free agent.

But would he be a good signing for the Royals?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Sam Rourke

Would be a really astute signing this.

I’m a fan of Harris and the qualities that he can offer at Championship level, and with Reading in need of some width in their team, this looks like a great deal on a free transfer.

Harris has got a wealth of experience and nous at this level and his pace, dribbling ability and eye for a cross are very useful assets to have.

Right now, the Royals don’t have much pace on the wings and often rely on the guile and dribbling ability of Ovie Ejaria and Michael Olise to unlock opposition defences, so Harris could provide an alternative option.

He’s able to play as a wing-back too which offers a dynamic solution for Paunovic.

My only reservation here would be if Reading did achieve promotion to the Premier League this season, they’d perhaps need to be targeting players of a higher quality.

Phil Spencer

This would be a very shrewd signing.

Kadeem Harris has proven himself as a solid and reliable player for Sheffield Wednesday and that clearly hasn’t gone unnoticed.

With Sheffield Wednesday seemingly on the way down it seems inevitable that he could be on the move.

A move to Reading would certainly suit the player as they continue to build their squad and I’m sure he would be a solid addition if a deal was done.

Toby Wilding

I could see this being a useful signing for Reading if they were to get it done.

Harris’ pace and ability out on the wing means he is a player who you imagine could suit the attacking style of play that Reading have done so well with under Veljko Paunovic this season, meaning he could fit in well at the Madejski.

Indeed, when you look at Reading’s squad, it does seem as though they are somewhat short of natural wide options, meaning it could be sensible for them to bring in someone else to fill that role, such as Harris.

It is also worth noting that since he could be available on a free transfer, there would not be much of a financial risk involved in this deal for the Royals, which would also mean they could afford to go out and spent their transfer budget on signing other players who would also be able to help improve their squad.