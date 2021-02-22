‘Offered the chance’ – Nottingham Forest player’s City Ground future: Fan’s Voice

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Fan’s Voice’ series, where we gather original opinions from those closest to the clubs concerned on matters surrounding their team and share them with a wider audience…

Chris Hughton will have a number of decisions to make on the future of some of his Nottingham Forest players in the summer.

The Reds are continuing to turn a corner under Hughton, with results and performances improving as each week passes.

Positive results against Rotherham United and Derby County this week would surely ease their relegation worries. If that is to be the case, then Hughton will look to cast one eye on the summer.

One player whose future will have to be assessed is Glenn Murray, who arrived at Forest on a short-term deal until the end of the season from Brighton last month.

Murray has made a promising impact since joining the Reds, scoring two goals in his full debut against Wycombe Wanderers a fortnight ago. He hasn’t found the net in his two league starts since that day, but his performances have been impressive.

Murray is a player who Hughton trusts having worked so well together at Brighton, and he is likely to be the Reds’ first-choice striker between now and the end of the campaign.

What about beyond that, though?

Football League World’s Forest fan pundit, Kevin Marriott, has issued his thoughts on Murray’s future at the City Ground, and has discussed whether he would offer the 37-year-old a new deal or not.

He said: “Yes, I think Murray will be offered the chance to stay for another year.

“He is still a good player at 37 and keeps himself fit. It may be more a case of whether Murray wants to stay.

“His hunger for playing is clearly still there and he works well under Hughton, but an offer closer to his South Coast home might tempt him to move elsewhere.”



Our verdict:

Murray may be 37-years-old, but he looks after himself and still feels as if he can carry on playing regularly despite his age.

He still knows where the net is and has been impressive since he joined the club, and you’d back him to score a few more goals before the end of the season.

If they offer him a one-year deal, I think it would be a good move for both parties.