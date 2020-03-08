‘Offered nothing’ – Plenty of West Brom fans react to player’s performance after frustrating Swansea draw

Leeds United replaced West Bromwich Albion at the top of the Championship table on Saturday, after the Baggies drew 0-0 with Swansea City in South Wales.

West Brom’s results and performances have somewhat dwindled in recent weeks, and they would have been looking to bounce back after losing 1-0 to Wigan last weekend.

But the Baggies were unable to do so on Saturday, drawing 0-0 with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium after a frustrating display.

Albion were solid in defence, with Semi Ajayi helping his side nullify the threat of Rhian Brewster and limiting the Swans to very few chances.

But going forward, the Baggies weren’t their usual selves. They failed to play with their usual tempo and flair, and supply Hal Robson-Kanu with any real service.

Robson-Kanu scored crucial goals in wins over Bristol City and Preston North End, but the goals are starting to dry up for the Wales international once again.

Some fans, whilst reflecting on his performance, have even discussed moving him into a slightly different position in order to get the best out of him…

We have goalscorers, HRK played a blinder, but needs to be playing off a striker….goalscoring has not been an issue all season for us yes if Gayle was still at the club we'd have a few more goals.. But most of his goals last season was scored in games where others scored too — Rob Clarke (@rob_baggies) March 8, 2020

Said we needed a striker in Jan. We're one player away from dominating the league. Completely toothless in the last two league games. HRK might be 'part of a system' but if the system is to play for a 0-0 I'd rather we played Soule. — Smithy (@RB_Smithy) March 7, 2020

Gap to HRK is too big, all too deep #wba — Mark Rowley (@Rowlster_98) March 7, 2020

So another game closer but disappointing fact for me is that the midweek gamble failed. Pereira looked off the pace and Slav has lost spark from subs. Just asking but @chazaustin10 hammered midweek so are we going to see same for HRK today as offered nothing #wba — Scott (@FuzzybuttTaz) March 7, 2020

Y not HRK off and push Robinson up? — simon cooper (@sicoop01) March 7, 2020

Well done for putting your opinion forward instead of just making a horrible comment. Desperate for a goal today and HRK didn’t look like getting us a goal if we played all night, but that’s just my opinion. — simon cooper (@sicoop01) March 8, 2020