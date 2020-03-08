Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Offered nothing’ – Plenty of West Brom fans react to player’s performance after frustrating Swansea draw

Published

2 hours ago

on

Leeds United replaced West Bromwich Albion at the top of the Championship table on Saturday, after the Baggies drew 0-0 with Swansea City in South Wales.

West Brom’s results and performances have somewhat dwindled in recent weeks, and they would have been looking to bounce back after losing 1-0 to Wigan last weekend.

But the Baggies were unable to do so on Saturday, drawing 0-0 with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium after a frustrating display.

Albion were solid in defence, with Semi Ajayi helping his side nullify the threat of Rhian Brewster and limiting the Swans to very few chances.

But going forward, the Baggies weren’t their usual selves. They failed to play with their usual tempo and flair, and supply Hal Robson-Kanu with any real service.

Robson-Kanu scored crucial goals in wins over Bristol City and Preston North End, but the goals are starting to dry up for the Wales international once again.

Some fans, whilst reflecting on his performance, have even discussed moving him into a slightly different position in order to get the best out of him…


