‘Offered nothing’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to 23-year-old’s performance vs Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest fell to their second defeat in two games after losing 2-1 to AFC Bournemouth at the City Ground this afternoon.

The Reds went into the interval a goal down, with David Brooks playing a quick exchange with Dominic Solanke before arrowing an effort into the top corner.

Forest did find a leveller right after half-time, though, with Scott McKenna rising highest to head home Philip Zinckernagel’s free-kick.

Philip Billing put the Cherries back in front with a second goal 10 minutes later, rounding off a swift passing move and firing low and beyond Brice Samba.

Forest were given hope moments later when David Brooks was shown a second yellow card for pulling Jordi Osei-Tutu’s shirt.

But Chris Hughton’s side were too slow and laboured in their build-up play, unlike their opponents, and were unable to find an equaliser for the second time.

Ryan Yates, who captained the side for the second time this season, was tasked with recycling possession and keeping things ticking for Hughton’s men.

But a small group of Forest fans have taken to Twitter to give an assessment of his performance this afternoon…

Definition of Madness.

Doing the same thing & expecting a different result!

Yates & Colback don't work, going forward or backwards.

We not only need a more successful Plan A but a B & C also! #NFFC 🔴⚪ — Nik 🔴⚪ (@Nik_Robson) August 14, 2021

Hughton cannot be blamed, Lolley has absolutely lost it he offers us nothing nowadays, Yates how do people actually rate him is it because “He’s one of our own”? He is all over the place, Gabriel is not the answer to our full back problem, Samba is massively overrated #NFFC — Tyler Murfet 🇬🇧 (@murfet_tyler) August 14, 2021

Yates and Coleback are too alike. Yates and Fornah would work so much better — Luke Campbell (@LC3NFFC) August 14, 2021

Cannot see Yates and Colback again. Yates can’t pass shouldn’t be captain #NFFC — Scrabble33 (@scrabble1991) August 14, 2021

I’m sorry but Fornah has to start over Yates for me. Offered nothing today. Passed back and sideward all game, didn’t show for the ball. Time to trust these boys and be brave #nffc — Thomas Palmer (@Thomas_Palmer88) August 14, 2021

We really do miss Garner though, Colback and Yates aren't what you want when you have to break down a bus #nffc — Jonny (@Jonny1865) August 14, 2021

A Yates and Colback pivot all season will be the end of Nottingham Forest, and me. #nffc — NG15 Red (@themreds1) August 14, 2021