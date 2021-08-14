Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Offered nothing’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to 23-year-old’s performance vs Bournemouth

2 mins ago

Nottingham Forest fell to their second defeat in two games after losing 2-1 to AFC Bournemouth at the City Ground this afternoon.

The Reds went into the interval a goal down, with David Brooks playing a quick exchange with Dominic Solanke before arrowing an effort into the top corner.

Forest did find a leveller right after half-time, though, with Scott McKenna rising highest to head home Philip Zinckernagel’s free-kick.

Philip Billing put the Cherries back in front with a second goal 10 minutes later, rounding off a swift passing move and firing low and beyond Brice Samba.

Forest were given hope moments later when David Brooks was shown a second yellow card for pulling Jordi Osei-Tutu’s shirt.

But Chris Hughton’s side were too slow and laboured in their build-up play, unlike their opponents, and were unable to find an equaliser for the second time.

Ryan Yates, who captained the side for the second time this season, was tasked with recycling possession and keeping things ticking for Hughton’s men.

But a small group of Forest fans have taken to Twitter to give an assessment of his performance this afternoon…


