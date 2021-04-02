‘Offered a new contract’ – Key Middlesbrough update emerges amid interest from Sheffield United

Ashley Fletcher has been offered a contract on ‘significantly reduced terms’, according to the Northern Echo.

The Middlesbrough striker is facing an uncertain future with his contract at the club due to expire at the end of the current campaign.

Fletcher has endured a frustrating campaign this term with a substantial injury stopping him from really finding his feet under Neil Warnock, meaning that he’s been limited to just 12 appearances so far this term.

But with a decision to make over his future it seems that the ball is in the 25-year-old’s court.

Football League World exclusively revealed that Sheffield United were one of the club interested in a move for Fletcher, but despite interest from elsewhere it seems that the Teessiders have made an offer to keep their star man.

However with that contract being on ‘significantly reduced terms’, it’s claimed that the striker is ‘pondering his options’.

Writing for the Northern Echo, Wilson said: “Boro’s attacking unit is set for a major overhaul this summer with Assombalonga’s strike partner, Ashley Fletcher also due to reach the end of his current deal.

“Fletcher has been offered a new contract on significantly reduced terms, and is still pondering his options ahead of the opening of the transfer window.”

Quiz: 16 celebrities that support Middlesbrough – But do they really?

1 of 16 Jeff Stelling True False

The verdict

The next few weeks are going to be very interesting for Ashley Fletcher.

The striker appears to be attracting significant interest as attention turns to the end of the season and that could be a worry for Middlesbrough.

The Teessiders are clearly keen to keep hold of the 25-year-old but early signs suggest that they risk being priced out of a move.