Off-field Stoke City decision emerges amid FFP worries

Stoke City’s accounts have revealed that they sold their stadium to Bet365 as they look to comply with EFL Profit & Sustainability regulations.

It’s no secret that the Potters are one of many clubs in the second tier that are facing up to potential issues moving forward, with the Staffordshire outfit having been big spenders after initially suffering relegation from the Premier League.

One way some clubs have tried to get around breaching the EFL regulations is to sell the stadium, although that is no longer allowed.

However, reporter John Percy confirmed that the accounts today have shown that Stoke sold their stadium to Bet365 shortly before that rule was put in place.

“Financial accounts confirm Stoke sold their stadium to Bet365 in May last year, a month before the rule was changed. Stoke are hopeful of avoiding sanctions from the EFL for breaching P & S rules.”

Of course, Bet365 are owned by the Coates family, who also run the Potters.

It remains to be seen whether they will face punishment from the EFL, who have fined and issues points deductions to other clubs in the past.

The verdict

This could be controversial as the rules have now changed but if Stoke did it when they were allowed then there’s not much that can be done.

Clearly, it’s a way around the financial issues that they have and it will certainly help the accounts, which needs to happen given their position.

It doesn’t solve all of Stoke’s problems though, with the Potters one of many in the Championship who are in a difficult financial situation due to the P&S rules.

