Off-field Derby County update emerges

Nothing changes at Derby County right now but the club’s list of offences has been reduced once again from five to four.

A charge re-appeared last week on the Rams’ wrap sheet courtesy of the EFL’s Embargo Reports Service, which stated that the club had defaulted in payment of transfer instalments.

That was something that had appeared earlier in the summer but then disappeared, however the issue cropped up yet again when the transfer window closed last week.

An update has emerged though and it appears that the problem of not paying transfer instalments has now been resolved as it has disappeared from the EFL website.

It means that Mel Morris has presumably paid whatever Derby owed but problems still remain at Pride Park.

All four of the other charges – namely defaulting in payments to HMRC and failure to provide audited annual accounts – still appear and it remains to be seen when the rest of Derby’s issues will be resolved, however they now have one less to worry about.

The Verdict

You have to say that considering this issue has come up and disappeared already this summer then it’s probably one of the lesser charges to worry about.

But the rest of the issues still remain according to the EFL and that is very worrying for the club.

There’s seemingly no takeover on the horizon and no real sign that the other problems are close to being eliminated, so there could be a lot of off-field unrest to come.

Wayne Rooney will be hoping to add more free agents to his squad but until the club’s issues are resolved with the EFL then it is impossible – let’s hope for a resolution sooner rather than later.