Off-field Derby County figure set for Championship switch

Derby County first-team development coach Justin Walker is expected to link up with Liam Rosenior at Hull City.

Rosenior spent the first part of the season as interim boss at Derby County but he was let go after owner David Clowes decided to appoint Paul Warne.

However, the 38-year-old hasn’t been out the game for long, as he was announced as the new Tigers boss this afternoon. And, it appears he is set for a quick reunion with a Rams coach, as Derbyshire Live have confirmed that Rosenior wants to bring Walker to the MKM Stadium.

Whilst in charge of the League One side, Rosenior gave Walker more responsibility and a higher role, so he is clearly someone he rates highly.

The update states that talks between the clubs have already taken place and even though an agreement hasn’t been reached just yet, they claim that it’s ‘widely expected’ Walker will make the move to the Championship side.

Rosenior begins his time as Hull boss with a tough game at Millwall this weekend.

The verdict

It’s no surprise that Rosenior is keen on working with Walker again as he clearly thinks he is a talented coach and he is someone he trusts from his time at Derby.

For Hull, you want to give the new manager a backroom team that he knows as he looks to implement a new style of play.

Meanwhile, for Derby, whilst it would be a blow to lose someone with Walker’s reputation, the reality is that Warne will have his own men that he wants, so it’s probably a move that suits all parties.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.