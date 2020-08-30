Off-field Coventry City update underlines impact of Championship promotion

Coventry City have announced that they have seen a 68% increase in shirt sales compared to last season.

The last 12 months has been an excellent time for fans of the Sky Blues, seeing their side gain promotion from League One as champions.

With the new season fast approaching, Coventry boss Mark Robins has been busy preparing his side for the Championship and the transfer window has seen a number of significant arrivals.

Gustavo Hamer and Julien Dacosta were two of the first players to arrive at the club, whilst Marcel Hilssner has also been joined by former Aston Villa youngster Callum O’Hare and Ryan Giles.

Whilst, Tyler Walker and Leo Ostigard have also been announced as new Coventry City players in the last couple of days.

Excitement for the new season is now seemingly growing and the club have followed up those signings with an announcement that shirt sales have increased by 68% compared to last season.

The significant rise in sales of club kit goes hand-in-hand with the club’s promotion to the Championship and further sales are now expected.

The Verdict

At the present time and heading in to the new season, life at Coventry is nothing short of superb.

Fans have every right to be excited and why not, Mark Robins has done an excellent job with the Sky Blues and his summer signings are impressive to say the least.

The shirt sale news is of no surprise as the club takes a massive step in the right direction.