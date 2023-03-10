Off-field Burnley development shared involving high-profile former American sportsman

Former NFL player J.J Watt has been in Burnley today for meetings amid suggestions that he could be interested in buying a minority stake in the Championship leaders.

The Clarets were bought by ALK Capital investment group, led by Alan Pace, in December 2020 and whilst there have been some ups and downs in the past, they are in a good place now as they close in on a return to the Premier League.

Whilst Pace is the figurehead leading the day-to-day operations, there have been high profile figures involved in the background, with two-time Super Bowl champion Malcolm Jenkins becoming a minority stakeholder in late 2021.

And, another well-known American sportsman could be doing similar, as reporter Simon Evans confirmed that Watt had flew to Lancashire for discussions.

“I understand former NFL star J.J. Watt is in Burnley today for meetings with club officials.”

This came after it was revealed that Watt had been sharing images to social media showing him watching Vincent Kompany’s side recently as they continue their brilliant form in the Championship.

The verdict

This is interesting for Burnley and it can’t do them any harm if a big former NFL star got involved in the club as it would raise the profile.

Even though some fans won’t care about things like that, it’s important to improve the brand off the pitch, particularly as they are sure to return to the Premier League where these things can make a difference.

So, this is one that could develop in the coming weeks and months and it will be interesting to see if it happens.

