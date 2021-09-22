Off-field Bristol City tweak revealed

Bristol City have appointed Curtis Fleming as Nigel Pearson’s new assistant at Ashton Gate.

Pearson brought Fleming to the club on a short-term contract back in the summer, with Fleming arriving to cover the absence of Paul Simpson, who was receiving treatment at the time.

Despite Simpson’s recent return to work leaving Fleming’s future up in the air, Bristol Live note how the 52-year-old has now been appointed as Pearson’s assistant manager to quash that doubt.

Simpson and Keith Downing have, meanwhile, been handed first-team coach roles at the club.

Are these 22 Bristol City stats real or fake?

1 of 22 1. Brian Tinnion made 444 appearances for City Real Fake

Bristol City have enjoyed a reasonable start to the Championship season – their first full campaign under the tutelage of Pearson.

As things stand, the Robins are ninth in the table and have collected 12 points from the opening eight fixtures of the season, which leaves them narrowly outside the play-off places.

Pearson has overseen a positive run of results either side of September’s international break, with Bristol City now four unbeaten.

On Saturday, they struck late at Queens Park Rangers, with Nahki Wells’ 93rd minute goal securing a 2-1 win.

Bristol City will be aiming to continue their positive start this coming weekend when they host Fulham at Ashton Gate. Marco Silva’s side are one of the early pacesetters in the Championship, entering the next batch of fixtures in second.

The Verdict

Pearson is still at an early stage of his Bristol City tenure. He will still be assessing his squad, the backroom staff and club on the whole.

Minor tweaks like this to coaching staff are expected and, in Fleming, he’s got someone he really trusts alongside him now.

That’s not going to be a bad thing for Bristol City or their players, who retain continuity through Simpson and Downing continuing to take up another role within the coaching set-up.

Thoughts? Let us know!