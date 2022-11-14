Off-field Birmingham City update emerges

Birmingham City have issued an update regarding the repair of their St. Andrew’s Stadium which is affecting their ability to host full-capacity matches.

Several parts of the Blues’ home ground have run into disrepair in recent years, and it has led to the need for fixes in both the Tilton Road and Kop stands.

Work was meant to be ongoing throughout last season for a full completion of May 2022, but delays meant that Birmingham were set back and they even started last season with both stands fully closed when both were meant to be partially reopened.

Currently, just the top tiers of the Tilton Road and Kop have been usable, with the bottom tiers remaining empty since December 2020.

Quiz: Have any of these 14 ex-Birmingham City players ever made a World Cup appearance?

1 of 14 Robbie Savage Yes No

And nearly two years on from their closure, Birmingham have finally released images of the next steps that they are taking, with the month-long break for the FIFA World Cup giving them time to press on with repairs.

Work continues on the lower Kop and Tilton during the 2022 World Cup break.



All seats have now been removed with pitchside protection being installed today, before work starts on breaking down the concrete underneath the lower tiers this week. 👊 pic.twitter.com/zpuJkhyM0J — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) November 14, 2022

All seats have been removed from the lower tiers of the two stands and as the club have confirmed, the breaking down of concrete from underneath the lower tiers will begin this week in order to remove the asbestos damage.

Despite extensive work that is set to go on for the best part of a month, the lower tiers will still not be ready for use until the beginning of the 2023-24 season, meaning that until then, St Andrew’s capacity is at 19,000.

The Verdict

If Birmingham are in a battle for the play-offs in the second half of the season, then there’s going to be lots of disappointed Blues fans missing out on tickets to support their team.

The repair work has cut the stadium’s capacity down by 10,000, and we know what a full and rocking St. Andrew’s can do to spur on the team.

There is definitely more of a feel-good factor between the fans and the squad right now – the tension with the ownership remains mind you and a takeover does not seem to be progressing.

Birmingham will want to welcome their fans back to a fully-operational St. Andrew’s as soon as possible, but they have to wait a little while longer for that to happen.