Off-field arrival & double injury blow: The Huddersfield Town transfer headlines you might have missed

Huddersfield Town are back in action tonight against Birmingham City.

Danny Schofield is looking for Town’s first win of the season and his first since taking over from Carlos Corberan at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Last weekend’s defeat to Burnley was a setback, but the trip to Birmingham is a good opportunity to get the season moving.

Full focus right now will be on the fixture, on the back of a busy week for Huddersfield.

We run you through a few headlines you might’ve missed:

Paul Harsley arrives

The week started with Paul Harsley arriving at Huddersfield from Birmingham City – quite timely given the weekend’s fixture.

Harsley comes in as Danny Schofield’s assistant, as Huddersfield bolster their backroom staff following Corberan’s departure earlier in the summer.

Commenting on the arrival of Harsley, Leigh Bromby told the club’s media: “I didn’t know Paul personally before we started this process, but I was very aware of his work having come up against his sides over many years. I’ve always admired the way his teams play and, once we spoke, it was clear that his core beliefs about football, and the way he works with players, is very aligned with ours.

“It was important that we gave support to Danny and Narcis and Paul will bring different qualities to the group, but he will also fit very well with our existing staff in terms of his personality. He’s got great experience of football as a player and a coach over the last decade, both with senior players at Championship level and in developing young players – something that is very important to our club.

“We’re excited to have him here.”

Injury news

Last weekend’s defeat to Burnley saw David Kasumu hobble out of the action after a brief cameo from the bench. The midfielder has a hamstring injury that will keep him out for weeks rather than months.

There’s more concern with Matty Pearson, though, who missed last weekend’s clash with Burnley and will be months on the sidelines with a foot injury.

Schofield has suggested that Huddersfield could look to bring in a new centre-back in the absence of Pearson.

#htafc team news: David Kasumu will miss a few weeks with a hamstring injury. Danny Schofield confirms the setback isn’t as bad as first feared. Matty Pearson out, rest of the squad in decent shape ahead of Birmingham. Will Boyle set to come into the picture after suspension. — Alfie Burns (@BurnsAlfie) August 4, 2022

Schofield on Tom Lees’ leadership

There’s no denying how important Tom Lees is to this Huddersfield side and he showed that last season.

With Pearson out for an extended period, Lees is Huddersfield’s experienced head in the back-four.

He partnered Rarmani Edmonds-Green against Burnley, with Schofield’s other options, Will Boyle and Yuta Nakayama, very inexperienced at Championship level.

“A player like Tom Lees with his experience and quality, plus the amount of games he’s played, he can always help the younger players coming in who haven’t quite got that experience,” Schofield told the Football League World in yesterday’s press conference.

“Tom is a leader on the pitch and off the pitch. The players can only gravitate towards that when they are playing with him. He will play a big part.”

