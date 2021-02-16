Off-field appointments, Ryan Yates latest, Diallo update: Nottingham Forest news round-up

It’s a busy week for Nottingham Forest, with vital fixtures against Swansea City and Blackburn Rovers fast approaching.

The Reds drew 0-0 with AFC Bournemouth at the weekend, and will be looking to kick on having lost only one of their last 11 league games.

Here, we take a look at the latest news from the City Ground…

Injury news

Ryan Yates is back in first-team training after almost a month on the sidelines through a calf problem, and he has been missing since the middle of January.

Wednesday night’s trip to Swansea City is likely to come too soon for the midfielder, though, however it is undoubtedly a boost to see him creep closer to a full return.

Sammy Ameobi, Scott McKenna, Harry Arter and Samba Sow will all be missing, however.

Off-field appointments

There have been some developments off the pitch, too, with two senior figures bringing in two of their family members, as per the Athletic.

Chief executive, Ioannis Vrentzos, has hired his father-in-law as the club’s new facilities manager at their training ground.

Director of football, Kyriakos Dourekas, has also seen his son join the club’s analyst department.

Rare appearances

Abdoulaye Diallo has been seen in a Forest shirt for the first time, featuring in Andy Reid’s Under-23 side on Monday night.

Diallo started in goal against Coventry City, as he looks to build up his match sharpness having not featured all season.

Diallo hasn’t made a single matchday squad since arriving at the club on a free transfer in the summer, and it remains to be seen what lies in store for him.

Fouad Bachirou and Tyler Blackett were also named in the starting line-up, with both of those players looking to get some game time having struggled with injuries this term.

It finished 0-0 at Alfreton Town’s Impact Arena.