‘Of course I would’ – Brian McDermott responds to Reading return rumours

Former Reading boss Brian McDermott has told BBC Radio Berkshire that he would be willing to return to the club if the opportunity arose.

During his previous first spell in charge of the Royals, the 60-year-old won the Championship title in 2012 and helped his side to get into the Premier League before returning for s second stint in 2015.

Now fans have been clambering for his return to the Select Car Leasing Stadium as the pressure continues to build on Veljko Paunovic after he saw his side lose 7-0 at home to Fulham recently.

Speaking recently about the prospect of coming back to Reading, McDermott had this to say:

“I’d help out, that’s a non-issue for me, of course I would help out.

“There are many people who would help out because the club means so much to them.

“It’s always about people. This is the situation Reading are in at the moment, it’s about the people and personalities.”

At the time of writing the Royals are perched just on top of the relegation zone in the second tier and could fall into the bottom three this weekend if results don’t go their way.

They travel to the Riverside Stadium tomorrow to take on an in-form Middlesbrough side.

The Verdict

It appears that McDermott is wanted in more of a director of football role than a managerial one by the supporters and it would certainly be intriguing if he did make a return.

He has been out of the game for a little while now but of course knows the club like the back of his hand, so he could be the right person to steady the ship.

There would inevitably be questions marks over whether he would then get a third punt at the managerial role, so this move does have some risks attached to it.

Nevertheless something needs to change for the Royals, otherwise them could be doomed for League One.