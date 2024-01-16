Highlights Middlesbrough and Michael Carrick have impressed in recent matches, increasing Carrick's stock as a coach.

There are reports linking Carrick to a potential managerial position at Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Carrick has the potential to be a successful Premier League manager and may stay at Middlesbrough to try and secure promotion.

The last week has been one where Middlesbrough and Michael Carrick have firmly been placed under the national sporting microscope, as they faced two tests against Premier League opponents before returning to Championship action.

Before leaving South London with all three points in a 3-1 comeback victory against Joe Edwards' Millwall side on Saturday, Boro were worthy winners against Chelsea in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final, just days after a valiant effort against European contenders, Aston Villa.

Carlton Palmer issues Michael Carrick verdict

It's no surprise that a lot of recent talk surrounding the Teessiders has centered around their head coach, who has continued the club's progression this season after defeat in last season's play-off semi-finals.

The aforementioned performances have only increased the former Manchester United midfielder's stock in the dugout, and Carlton Palmer believes that he will become a manager in the top-flight in the near future when speaking exclusively to FLW.

"Reports are circulating that Michael Carrick is set to leave Middlesbrough at the end of the season should they not achieve promotion," Palmer began.

"Carrick has done an unbelievable job at Middlesbrough, taking them from the relegation zone to the play-offs in his first season. And after a difficult start to this season with little movement in the transfer market, they sit just one point off the top-six.

"So, of course, Michael Carrick's name's going to be mentioned for jobs in higher divisions such as the Premier League. Crystal Palace are long-term admirers of his, and you would feel Roy Hodgson is approaching the end of his time as manager of Palace."

The pundit believes that whilst the opportunity to work in the Premier League would be enticing, he feels Carrick is in no rush at present.

"I don't think he's in any rush to leave Middlesbrough at this moment in time. I think he'd be keen to try and get them promoted if he was given assurances in the transfer window.

"I certainly see Carrick going on and being a very successful manager in the Premier League at some point," he concluded.

Michael Carrick linked with Crystal Palace job

The links Palmer alluded to come from FootballTransfers, who revealed that the Palace hierarchy have the former England midfielder high on their shortlist to replace Hodgson at the end of the campaign.

The report goes on to state that the Eagles were also refused permission to speak to Carrick back in March, when Patrick Vieira was dismissed at Selhurst Park, and that Roy Hodgson is allegedly working alongside Steve Parish to pin down a suitable replacement.

Carrick is also said to be excited at the prospect of Premier League management for the first time in his career, but this opportunity hinges on whether the Geordie can return Boro to the top-flight after a seven-year hiatus.

Michael Carrick's managerial potential

Only 15 months into his first job as a head coach, Carrick has demonstrated the capabilities of reaching the top-level bracket during his time at the Riverside.

Having learnt from the best managers as a player and coach, such as Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho, he's taken that into his own philosophy on the pitch in how meticulous Middlesbrough are when setting game-plans out, which was perfectly demonstrated against Chelsea.

The 42-year-old's man-management skills have also been exceptional, particularly in the early months of this campaign where Boro were winless in the league until September 23rd, as he maintained a positive outlook on his team which has since come to the fore.

Hopefully, for Middlesbrough fans' sake, Carrick will be a Premier League manager with them in the near future, or an opportunity to prize him away from the North East may be a distinct possibility.