Odubeko starts: The predicted Huddersfield Town XI to face Swansea on Saturday

Huddersfield Town head to Swansea City this weekend looking to return to winning ways in the Championship.

Carlos Corberan’s side have suffered two defeats in the Championship since the September international break, including last weekend’s shock result against struggling Nottingham Forest.

A week off has given Huddersfield a chance to lick their wounds and look ahead, with Swansea a presentable opportunity to get back to winning ways.

As our graphic above shows, despite defeat to Forest, it’s hard to imagine that Corberan will make too many changes to a side that’s served him well on the whole this season.

Lee Nicholls is almost certain to continue in goal, whilst Levi Colwill, Tom Lees and Matty Pearson could be an unchanged defensive unit, despite Corberan sacrificing the latter at half-time against Forest.

Harry Toffolo and Sorba Thomas will flank that trio in their wing-back roles, with Jonathan Hogg and Lewis O’Brien in the midfield.

In attack, Josh Koroma and Danel Sinani still feel like they need to be starting in a bid to solve Huddersfield’s lack of goal threat through the middle.

And, indeed, through the middle is where we feel Corberan will make his only change.

Danny Ward wasn’t effective enough against Forest and should Corberan bow to what the Huddersfield supporters wants, Mipo Odubeko could be set for his first Championship start having joined on loan from West Ham.

